6 Key Trades That Will Greatly Impact the NL Wild Card Race

The MLB Trade Deadline has come and gone, leaving a new landscape in the National League. With six notable trades involving the Diamondbacks, Cubs, Brewers, Giants, Phillies, and Marlins, the NL Wild Card race is poised for an exciting and unpredictable conclusion. Let’s dive into how these trades will impact the participating teams and the dynamic of the race as a whole.

The acquisition of Paul Sewald offers a much-needed boost to the Arizona bullpen. With a commendable 2.93 ERA, Sewald is ready to step into the closer role for the Diamondbacks, aiming to help the team claw their way back into the NL Wild Card race. His proven capabilities should stabilize the late innings, making Arizona a more formidable contender.

Sensing their postseason dreams within reach, the Cubs made a bold move by acquiring one of the top position players available. Jeimer Candelario is expected to offer an offensive boost and enhance defensive stability at third base. This trade could be the spark that reignites the Cubs’ Wild Card ambitions, as Candelario is known for his consistent performances.

Brewers Acquire Mark Canha from Mets

In Mark Canha, the Brewers receive a right-handed bat that can offer them much-needed offense. While Canha may be considered an average player, his addition to the Brewers’ lineup could prove pivotal, especially for a team in desperate need of a more potent offense. Canha’s arrival in Milwaukee will be closely watched, as his performance could significantly impact the Brewers’ Wild Card hopes.

The Giants’ trade deadline moves have been puzzling. Their acquisition of AJ Pollock and Mark Mathias, neither of whom have been impressive this year, appears to be a long-term strategy for adding veteran depth to their roster. While this trade might not immediately impact the Giants’ standing in the Wild Card race, it signals the team’s commitment to strategic planning and potentially hints at future acquisitions.

Phillies Acquire Michael Lorenzen from Tigers

The Phillies scored a potential game-changer with the acquisition of All-Star starter Michael Lorenzen. Boasting a fantastic 1.14 ERA in July, Lorenzen could significantly strengthen the Phillies’ rotation. This trade could give the Phillies the extra edge they need in their Wild Card race, and Lorenzen’s performance will be closely watched in the coming months.

The Marlins’ acquisition of Jake Burger, a power-hitting third baseman, is expected to provide an immediate offensive boost to their lineup. With 25 homers under his belt this season, Burger brings a potent power presence to Miami that could significantly enhance their Wild Card prospects. Although they had to part with top prospect Jake Eder, the Marlins hope that Burger’s power at the plate will make it a worthwhile trade.

As the dust from the trade deadline settles, it’s clear that the NL Wild Card race has been significantly reshaped. The addition of fresh talent and the strategic planning exhibited by these teams reflect their commitment to strengthening their postseason odds. As the rest of the season unfolds, the real impact of these trades will be seen. One thing is sure: the race for the NL Wild Card will be exciting to watch.