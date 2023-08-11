AFC South Best Duos: Titans, Jags and Colts Air Attacks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The age-old debate of football’s most exciting player duos extends beyond just one division. While we’ve discussed the top pairs in the AFC North, the AFC South has its own dynamic NFL duos that set the gridiron alight. Let’s delve into the top three pairs from the South:

AFC North’s Best Duos

3. Anthony Richardson and Michael Pittman Jr.

A pairing to keep an eye on from the Indianapolis Colts. Anthony Richardson is pegged to be the day-one starter. With Michael Pittman Jr. on the receiving end, who tallied an impressive 99 receptions last season, this duo promises some fireworks.

2. Ryan Tannehill and DeAndre Hopkins

Representing the Tennessee Titans, the chemistry between Ryan Tannehill and DeAndre Hopkins cannot be overlooked. Though both faced limitations due to injuries in 2022, the potential for greatness exists. Should Hopkins make a Pro Bowl-worthy comeback, the Titans might emerge as a dark horse in the AFC.

1. Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk

Commanding the top spot, we have the Jacksonville Jaguars duo. Trevor Lawrence exhibited his prowess with over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Pair that with Christian Kirk’s 84 receptions and 1,108 receiving yards, and it’s clear why they are celebrated as the best duo in the AFC South.

These showcased pairs bring unique strengths to their teams. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on these players, watching as they solidify their reputations or perhaps surprise us with unexpected magic.

