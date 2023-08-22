AL Cy Young Chase: Cole Leads, Castillo and Gausman on the Hunt by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In the American League, the race for the Cy Young award is heating up, and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees is currently the odds-on favorite. Thanks to his incredible performance throughout the MLB season, Cole is now listed at +100 odds to win the award. However, other pitchers like Luis Castillo and Kevin Gausman are not far behind as the season winds down.

Despite his dominance for most of the season, Cole had a shaky outing in his most recent start, raising questions about whether he can maintain his momentum down the stretch. He needs to finish the season strong to solidify his position as the best pitcher in the AL.

With odds of +250, Castillo threw a gem in his most recent start, putting him in a favorable position to make a run for the Cy Young award. His commanding performance showcased his ability to dominate opposing lineups, making him a strong contender for the award.

Gausman, listed at +400 odds, has also been impressive this season, showing that he has a legitimate chance to win the Cy Young award. His performance has been consistent, and with a strong finish, he could put himself in a position to overtake Cole and Castillo.

While Cole is currently the favorite to win the award, the race is far from over. Castillo and Gausman are not far behind and could catch up if they continue their recent performances. It would be unwise to place bets on Cole winning the award just yet, as there are still several weeks left in the season, and anything can happen.

The American League Cy Young award race is still up for grabs, with Gerrit Cole leading the pack. However, Luis Castillo and Kevin Gausman are hot on his heels and have a real shot at winning the award. Watching these three pitchers compete for one of baseball’s most prestigious honors will be exciting as the season winds down.

