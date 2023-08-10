AL Cy Young Futures Odds Analysis: Gerrit Cole Leads Uninspiring Pack by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The race for the AL Cy Young award is intensifying, and the MLB betting landscape is a testament to that. As the season progresses, we see some notable shifts in odds and the frontrunners.

Gerrit Cole of the Yankees has emerged as the favorite, now standing at -275 odds to clinch the AL Cy Young. His consistent performances, albeit not extraordinary, have given him an edge over the competition. Cole hasn’t really had any bad starts, but he hasn’t been overly great, either. Interestingly, despite a less-than-stellar start in Chicago this week, Cole boasts a 10-2 record, reinforcing his frontrunner status in the Cy Young race. Are wins all that count, especially when the Yankees aren’t consistently finding success?

A few contenders have seen their chances dwindle or disappear entirely. Shane McClanahan was previously near the top of the pack but has since been sidelined, likely for the year, rendering him out of the race.

Kevin Gausman is another intriguing candidate. With odds of +375, he sits in second place. There’s been some skepticism surrounding Gausman, particularly given his move to Toronto. The sentiment seems to be, “What has he done?” To some, awarding him the Cy Young seems premature or even unwarranted.

Framber Valdez of the Astros is also in contention, with odds of 10 to 1. His impressive performances this season shouldn’t go unnoticed.

However, beyond these contenders, the field starts diversifying, featuring names like Luis Castillo, Shohei Ohtani, and Felix Bautista from Baltimore.

The AL Cy Young race is shaping up to be an unpredictable one. With Cole leading the pack but not entirely dominating and skepticism surrounding contenders like Gausman, it’s anyone’s guess who will come out on top. But for now, the consensus seems that the award might go to the pitcher who stands out least in a sea of average performances.

