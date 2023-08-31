Angels are the 'Most Pathetic' Organization in Baseball by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The LA Angels have made some significant changes, with notable players such as Hunter Renfroe, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Matt Moore all finding themselves on the MLB waiver wire. While three of them secured positions with Cleveland, many baseball enthusiasts are scratching their heads over these choices. Particularly curious is the decision regarding Giolito, who, to put it bluntly, has badly underperformed lately.

The Angels’ transaction log seems to be a testament to their deteriorating decision-making. In attempting to bolster their roster, they ended up making some unfruitful choices. And it’s not just the waiver wire decisions; the impending exit of the incredible Shohei Ohtani for no return is a cause for concern for many die-hard fans.

It’s a perplexing situation, especially given the massive commitment the Angels made to Mike Trout. Despite his tremendous talent, Trout’s frequent injuries and the team’s hefty financial obligation to him have put the Angels in a tough spot. His most recent season-ending injury underscores the team’s challenges.

Perhaps most stinging for Angels’ fans is the potential loss of Ohtani to their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Such a move would be a double blow â€“ losing a fantastic player and watching him potentially flourish in the same city but for the competition.

As our Scott Ferrall puts it, “They are the most pathetic organization in baseball…an absolute joke!”

To put it succinctly, the Angels are at a crucial crossroads, and their next moves could define the team for the next decade.

