Angels in the Wild Card Field: LA's Quest for a Playoff Spot by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Despite the Los Angeles Angels‘ 11-7 run post the All-Star break, they still lag four games behind in the race for an American League wild-card spot. The question on everyone’s minds: What does the remainder of this 2023 uphill season hold for the Halos?

The Angels find themselves in a conundrum. While their performance has seen improvement, their competitors aren’t resting either. The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers show no signs of letting up, strengthening their rosters and deepening the hole for the Angels. The prospect of three teams from the AL West making the cut seems more like a long shot than a probability.

The Angels, therefore, find themselves in a position where they need to outpace either the Astros or the Rangers, a feat that most would agree is unlikely on paper. Add to this the formidable challenge presented by the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays, two teams almost guaranteed to make the playoffs, and the Angels’ path becomes even more arduous.

To make a successful run for the playoffs, the Angels must outperform every other team in the American League for the rest of the season. This Herculean task isn’t entirely out of reach. Their schedule, comparatively less daunting than others, could provide some respite.

Shohei Ohtani remains a steadfast fixture in Anaheim, and reintegrating Mike Trout, even if he’s not fully fit, will help. The return of Trout could provide the much-needed boost to their offense and kick-start a late surge.

The Angels’ determination and effort are commendable, but as the AL Pennant odds currently stand, the Astros (+340), Rangers (+350), Orioles (+650), and Rays (-320) are ahead. Meanwhile, the Angels are a ways away at +4100.

Although their chances of making it to the postseason seem faint, the Angels have shown admirable grit, and even if they fall short this season, their relentless pursuit will undoubtedly make for some exciting baseball.

