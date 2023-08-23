Angels Struggles Continue: Trout's Return, Uncertain Future by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Angels took to the field again yesterday, and the narrative was disappointingly familiar. Even with the return of Mike Trout, one of baseball’s brightest stars, the team couldn’t shake off their ongoing struggles.

The Angels’ lineup might have talent, but their performance says otherwise. Notably, their pitching staff, or the lack of it, remains a gaping hole in their roster, particularly post-Shohei Ohtani.

The bullpen has raised many eyebrows for all the wrong reasons. Reliable pitchers are hard to come by on the current roster, leaving fans exasperated night after night. With Trout’s injury earlier this season, the team’s offensive stats plummeted, exacerbating the glaring issues on the mound.

The trade deadline saw a slight glimmer of hope, but that was gone before the blink of an eye. Though their additions provided a boost, many questioned the front office’s decision-making. The need of the hour was strengthening the pitching department, not padding up the batting lineup. Their attempt to rectify this with Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox was, to put it mildly, a misfire. Giolito’s form in Chicago was anything but impressive, and his performances with the Angels haven’t deviated from that script.

Speculation is rife about Ohtani’s future as his free-agent status looms. The rumor mill is abuzz with talks of him moving to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which would be a massive blow to the Angels.

A more audacious suggestion is doing the rounds: Should the Angels consider trading Mike Trout? Before baseball fans balk at the idea, there’s a method to the madness.

For all his brilliance, Mike Trout hasn’t played more than 140 games in a season since 2017, plagued by injuries. Perhaps it’s time the Angels weighed the pros and cons of retaining him. Trading Trout, a native of eastern Pennsylvania, to the Philadelphia Phillies, could be worth exploring. Despite his uneven performance, taking on a player like Kyle Schwarber and gaining a range of prospects in exchange for Trout might be the jolt the Angels need to kickstart a rebuild.

It’s a gamble, but if the Angels can manage to retain Ohtani and move Trout, they might find themselves in a better position to reshape their future. Whatever the decision, the front office has its work cut out this off-season.

