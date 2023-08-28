Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to lock horns with Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks in what promises to be one of the best MLB games on the board. With significant stakes on both sides, this matchup brings the potential NL MVP, Mookie Betts, against the favorite for the NL Cy Young, Gallen.

The betting odds for the NL Cy Young have Gallen leading the pack at -105, followed by Spencer Strider at +250 and Blake Snell at +290. The rest of the pack trails behind with odds of +2000 or longer.

Diving into Gallen’s stats, he has maintained some remarkable numbers at home, boasting an 11-1 record with a 1.79 ERA. Contrast this with his road performances, where he sits at a 3-4 record with a 4.46 ERA. The Dodgers had a taste of Gallen earlier in the season and had his number. However, that was in March, so the dynamics of this matchup might be entirely different.

The odds favor the Dodgers to win this contest with a light number of -146. But what’s the best move for those looking to place a bet?

From a betting perspective, we recommend taking the under. Gallen has been performing spectacularly recently. He has a .137 ISO and a .282 weighted on-base percentage from 667 batters throughout the season. In the past 30 days, Gallen’s stats have improved, with a .096 ISO power number and a .267 weighted on-base percentage from his last 57 batters. Despite facing batters like Max Muncy, David Peralta, Jason Heyward, James Outman, Michael Busch, and Freddie Freeman, Gallen should excel tonight.

While some may be tempted to bet on Betts, given his stellar performance against right-handed pitching, it would be wise to reconsider. Gallen isn’t just another pitcher; he’s shown time and time again that he’s among the elite. Betting against him, especially tonight, might not be the best idea.

If you’re looking for an exciting matchup with strategy and high stakes, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks game is where the action is. And for those looking to make a wager, perhaps looking beyond just the winner might be the best way to capitalize on this thrilling contest.

