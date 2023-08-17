Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In a critical MLB match-up, the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres tonight. The Padres are riding high on the back of two consecutive wins against the Baltimore Orioles and are looking to maintain their winning streak. This game is crucial for the Padres, as they are only 4.5 games behind in the race for a wild card spot.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

However, the Padres face a stiff challenge in the form of Zac Gallen, the starting pitcher for the Diamondbacks. Gallen has been impressive lately, putting the Diamondbacks as the road favorites in this game. The Diamondbacks have been struggling, but Gallen could be a game-changer.

Conversely, the Padres will have Rich Hill on the mound. While Hill is not the pitcher you would turn to in high-pressure situations, the Padres are banking on him to deliver a solid performance tonight. However, Hill has struggled against right-handed batters, posting a .268 ISO power number and a .461 weighted on-base percentage against 78 batters in the past 30 days.

The Diamondbacks’ lineup, from Ketel Marte to Gabriel Moreno, might prove challenging for Hill. This lineup has been performing well lately and could take advantage of Hill’s recent struggles against right-handed batters.

The Padres’ hopes rest on their offense waking up against Gallen, known for his home-road splits. Gallen had a tough outing against the Padres in a previous match-up at Petco Park. They are hoping for a similar outcome tonight.

This game could go either way, but with the recent momentum and the home-field advantage, the Padres have a legitimate shot at winning this game. If Hill can give them a solid start and their offense can capitalize against Gallen, the Padres should be able to extend their winning streak. The Padres’ hitters are the ones to watch tonight, even against a tough pitcher like Gallen.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.