Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Preview

In tonight’s match-up, the Atlanta Falcons are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Falcons are listed as 6.5-point favorites and are expected to dress more starters. The game’s total score is listed at 38.5.

The spotlight tonight is on Bijan Robinson, the young star running back from Atlanta. Fans are excited to see what Robinson brings to the table, but the question is, how much of him will we see? Will he be given a hand-off, a screen pass, or a swing pass? It’s unlikely that Robinson will get extensive playtime tonight, as coaches may want to keep him fresh and prevent any potential injuries.

The quarterback situation for the Falcons is also an interesting point of discussion. With Logan Woodside as the only quarterback available for the Falcons in their last game against the Dolphins, it will be a gamble on who we’ll see tonight. With the possibility of Taylor Heinicke joining the fray, the quarterback play is expected to be solid.

The Bengals, on the other hand, allowed 36 points to the Green Bay Packers in their previous match. While seven of those points resulted from a pick-six and a broken play led to an 80-yard rushing touchdown, the Bengals still need to up their defensive game.

Tonight’s game has a total set at 38.5, which is considered high for a preseason game. However, this game could be high-scoring with potentially solid quarterback play and a more aggressive Bengals’ defense. It’s important to note that these are still preseason games, so don’t be surprised if coaches are more conservative with their top players.

It might be worth considering the over tonight for those looking to get in on the action.