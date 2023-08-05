Baltimore Orioles Updated Pennant and World Series Odds by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Baltimore Orioles have a great mix of youth and veterans, which has helped propel them into the AL East driver’s seat and as a viable World Series threat. Even if the Orioles don’t win the American League or World Series in 2023, the core pieces are there for them to be a contender in MLB in the coming years. Is there enough experience within this current group for the current AL leaders to make a run this year?

Below, we’ll look into the Orioles’ odds of winning the American League and World Series and whether or not they’re worth backing.

On August 5, the Orioles have the fourth-shortest odds to win the American League, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers. Despite the Orioles leading the way in the American League, it’s somewhat understandable why the oddsmakers haven’t gone all-in on them and made them the favorite. The three teams we listed above are very much strong contenders, but the Orioles undoubtedly deserve to be right there.

Baltimore’s pitching staff was an area they needed to address at the trade deadline, and they snuck in there during the final hour and acquired reinforcements from the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s not as though the O’s rotation has been terrible; they’ve just struggled without real top-of-the-rotation-like arms. At his peak performance, Jack Flaherty gives them a boost, even if it’s not a guarantee he gets back to that form. It’s only one start, but if his first appearance with the O’s was any indication, it’s a good sign of things to come for Baltimore. If you mix that with a lineup that’s had no problem scoring runs, you get a contender with value in the American League, which is precisely what you have with them at +550 to win the Pennant.

If you had told us back in March that the Baltimore Orioles would have the sixth-shortest World Series odds at +1300, we definitely wouldn’t have believed you. Sometimes, the postseason spotlight can get the better of young players, but we don’t get the sense that’ll be the case for Adley Rutschman or Gunnar Henderson. A big reason that the Orioles have leapfrogged the Rays in the AL East has been the play of their youngsters, and we expect them to continue into October.

The Orioles’ current odds have them in the top six and separated from the next tier of teams. They deserve to be right there, but their odds probably should be higher in this group of six. The lack of postseason experience throughout this roster might come back to haunt them, but we’re willing to make a bet on their youth delivering. Still, with a questionable rotation that may struggle in October, looking for value elsewhere on the board is what we suggest doing here.

