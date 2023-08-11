Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Preview by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

Kyle Gibson is set to take the mound for the Orioles, while Luis Castillo will lead the way for the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners are currently the favorites, with betting odds at -146 to clinch a victory against the Orioles. With a game total of 7.5, the Mariners aim to continue their momentum, even though August isn’t half over yet.

Given the odds, the Mariners are the favorites to win, but some factors must be considered. Castillo, who usually showcases a strong game at home, has been somewhat lackluster in recent weeks. His recent performance has shown significant deviation from his standard, raising questions about his ability to shut down a potent Orioles lineup. Is he running out of gas or dealing with another issue? Only time will tell.

On the other hand, the Orioles have had their moments. While they should have secured two victories out of three against Houston, they let that notion slip away. The Orioles showed potential by outplaying Houston in two of the three games, only managing to salvage one. With the shadow of their previous losses hanging over them, they’re now tasked with facing the Mariners on the road, who’ve won seven in a row.

Given all these factors, it might be wise to back the Orioles, especially considering they continue to be the top team in the American League and rarely plus-money underdogs. Despite the Mariners’ hot streak, there’s a chance they could against the rejuvenated Orioles. The value is too good to pass up on the Orioles to end the Mariners’ winning streak tonight on the road.

