Betting on Braves' Bats: The Parlay That Pays Off Big by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Tonight in Atlanta, MLB fans have the chance to win big with a parlay as the Atlanta Braves take on the San Francisco Giants.

With an anticipated temperature of 83 degrees and a wind blowing out to dead center field, hitters are in a favorable position tonight. The San Francisco Giants are expected to start Alex Cobb, who’s shown a .294 ISO (Isolated Power) and a .418 wOBA (weighted on-base average) over his last 113 batters. These conditions set the stage for a potential high-scoring game.

For the parlay, we’ll start with the Atlanta Braves team total, which is set at 4.5. This is the first leg of the three-leg parlay.

The second and third legs of the parlay come from the aptly named “Big Boppers.” While many would expect Matt Olson to be among the big boppers, we’re avoiding him. Even though Olson is likely to be on base multiple times, he may not see enough pitches to make a significant impact. Instead, we’re focusing on Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna, who boast .414 and .296 ISO, respectively.

With Ronald Acuna and Michael Harris likely to be on base multiple times, Riley and Ozuna will have excellent opportunities for RBI. This three-leg parlay tonight features the Braves’ team total over 4.5, coupled with RBI shots from Riley and Ozuna, putting this parlay at +485 odds.

This Friday night showdown is bound to be an exciting one. As bettors look to cash in on the parlay, the players will do their best to deliver on the field.

