CFB National Championship Odds Power Rankings: Bulldogs Favored to 3-Peat by SportsGrid 40 Minutes Ago

The college football regular season is underway, and the Georgia Bulldogs are the odds-on favorite to win the national championship. Can Georgia win three in a row?

Below, we’ll highlight the top ten odds favorites from FanDuel Sportsbook to win the National Championship.

1. Georgia Bulldogs +220

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to win three straight national titles, and they’ll head into this season as the odds-on favorite to do that at +220. Kirby Smart once again has a talented group, but can this roster stay motivated with a lackluster schedule on tap?

2. Alabama Crimson Tide +600

There are some question marks about the quarterback position for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Still, this roster is loaded with talent, and if a quarterback emerges, they’ll be a strong contender. However, you aren’t getting a discount on their price, where Alabama holds the second-shortest odds at +600.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes +700

The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded at skill positions entering 2023, highlighted by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Kyle McCord is set to get the start against Indiana, but Devin Brown will see action as well. The Buckeyes hold +700 odds to win the national title.

4. Michigan Wolverines +850

The Michigan Wolverines have won the Big Ten in back-to-back years and also were included in the College Football Playoff. J.J. McCarthy is a star, and the Wolverines defense is as dangerous as ever. Michigan enters the year owning +850 odds, the fourth-shortest in CFB.

5. LSU Tigers +1200

How will the LSU Tigers fare in Brian Kelly’s second year as head coach? He got off to a stellar start in 2022, winning the SEC West. With Heisman candidate Jayden Daniels under center, the sky is the limit for this team, and their +1200 odds highlight this.

6. Clemson Tigers +1600

Is it time that Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers enter back into the national title conversation? The talent is certainly there for them to do that, and their odds to open up the year reflect it at +1600.

7. (Tie) USC Trojans +2000

Wouldn’t it be something if the USC Trojans had a defense to go along with this explosive offense under quarterback Caleb Williams? The Trojans will have no issue scoring with anyone in the country, but can they get enough stops? USC holds +2000 odds.

7. (Tie) Penn State Nittany Lions +2000

The Penn State Nittany Lions are entering the year as a top-ten-ranked team in the country. There are still questions about this group, though, including first-year quarterback Drew Allar. The Nittany Lions boast +2000 odds to win the national title.

9. (Tie) Florida State Seminoles +2500

Week 1 presents a massive test for the Florida State Seminoles against LSU. How will they fare with the pressure of entering the season as a top-ten-ranked team? The Seminoles sit in a tie with the ninth-shortest odds to win it all at +2500.

9. Texas Longhorns +2500

Quarterback Quinn Ewers looked impressive at times for the Texas Longhorns last year. Can he contribute again this season with Arch Manning breathing down his neck? The Longhorns enter the year with +2500 odds to win the national championship.

