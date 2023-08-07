Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In a big MLB showdown, the Chicago Cubs are coming in red hot, while the New York Mets are going through a decidedly colder patch. We break down the betting odds below.

Despite their recent struggles, the Mets are the slight favorites in this game at Citi Field, priced at -120. The total for the game is pegged at nine. One could argue that the pitching matchup justifies this pricing. Drew Smyly hasn’t been performing as well as Kodai Senga.

Pitchers will put their best foot forward, given that their earnings are based on their ERA, WHIP, and xFIP numbers. The Cubs are riding high on a wave of victories, while the Mets seem to be counting down the days until the season is over.

Smyly has had some shaky performances recently, but his career numbers against the Mets are impressive. The recommendation here is to go under in the first five innings. We predict a slow start, with under 4.5 as the best bet for the first five innings. However, as the game progresses and the Mets’ bullpen gets involved, the game could open up.

The Cubs’ bats are on fire lately, and although that makes this interesting, we’re still siding with the under 4.5 throughout the first five innings.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.