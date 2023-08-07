Cody Bellinger is Powering the Cubs in the NL Central Futures Market by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

After an NL MVP, a string of injury issues, and ultimately being cast off by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cody Bellinger is once again making MLB waves, this time as a star player for the Chicago Cubs. Over the last eight games, he’s been an offensive powerhouse, hitting an impressive .419 with 13 hits in 31 at-bats. Bellinger has also recorded three consecutive multi-hit games, proving he is a force to be reckoned with at the plate.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Bellinger’s journey has been one of ups and downs. From his rise to stardom with the Dodgers to facing harsh criticisms from the LA faithful, Bellinger has experienced the highs and lows of professional baseball. After regaining his form, he was traded to the Cubs, where he has once again reached rock star status.

Despite the challenges he’s faced, Bellinger remains a testament to resilience in the face of adversity. Like any athlete, Bellinger hit a wall – a rough patch that tested his mettle. But those ready to give up on him would do well to remember that even greats have off-seasons. Players are bound to experience ups and downs in their careers – it’s all part of the game.

Looking at the bigger picture, the Cubs have been on a roll. As of July 24th, they held a record of 48-51. However, they’ve since turned their fortunes around, going 10-3 since, and now sit only a game and a half back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the Central. Their odds to win the NL Central have drastically improved, from 15 to 1 to a solid 2 to 1.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

This surge isn’t merely down to luck. The Brewers, despite their strong pitching, struggle to score runs. On the other hand, the Cubs have managed to strike a balance between solid pitching and a formidable lineup. The Cubs have the edge with players like Bellinger, who can consistently deliver hits.

It’s the resilience and ability of players like Cody Bellinger that makes the Cubs strong contenders for the division title. The MLB season is far from over, but one thing is certain – with Bellinger in their lineup, the Cubs have every chance of coming out on top, and they are the pick we’re going with in the Central.