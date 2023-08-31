College Football Preview: Quarterback Rankings For 2023 by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

With the college football season underway and Week 1 set to kick off tonight, here’s a look at the top 13 quarterbacks going into the 2023 season. For the purpose of this exercise, we’ve excluded first-year starters. 1. Caleb Williams, USC Trojans (Junior)

The 2022 Heisman Award winner, Williams, is poised for another tremendous season, having previously recorded 4,537 yards with 42 TDs in passing and 382 yards with 10 TDs rushing. He’s the favorite for this year’s Heisman, with odds at +475 at BetMGM.

Maye, the successor to Sam Howell, spearheaded North Carolina’s offense with an impressive 4,321 yards and 38 TDs, with a mere seven interceptions. He’s a strong contender for the 2023 NFL Draft No. 1 pick and the Heisman Trophy.

Penix Jr., leading with an average of 357 passing yards per game and 31 TDs last season, has been given +1400 odds for the Heisman Trophy. The strong-armed southpaw has flourished since he’s reunited with Kalen DeBoer.

Daniels’s all-around performance last season, especially his 855 yards and 11 TDs rushing, solidifies him as a strong Heisman candidate and has LSU as a national title contender.

With Jordan’s notable improvement, Florida State is among the preseason top ten. A College Football Playoff spot might be within reach if he continues to grow.

After leading the Wolverines to a remarkable season, all eyes are on McCarthy. We might see a phenomenal season if Michigan utilizes him efficiently and his teammates elevate their play.

Nix’s 2022 achievements underline his prowess as he found his home in Eugene. The contest for the conference’s top spot between him, Williams, and Penix in the Pac-12’s final season is eagerly anticipated.

Despite the team’s challenges in 2022, Gabriel’s career stats – boasting over 11,200 passing yards and 95 TDs – speak for themselves.

While Quinn’s first season in Austin fell below expectations, hopes are high for a significant upgrade this year for the uber-talented passer.

Although he’s a seasoned player, Hartman’s Week 0 performance has elevated expectations. However, consistent performance against tougher adversaries remains to be seen.

Jefferson, a powerhouse in 2022, promises a potent blend of speed, power, and skill. The multi-talented signal-caller can carry the Arkansas offense.

Riley’s dual-threat capabilities are a significant boost for the Blue Devils. The challenge is to maintain momentum against stronger opponents this season.

Rising’s capability is evident through his contributions to the Pac-12 Championship victories. His return to top form is anticipated after his knee injury, even if we don’t see him in action tonight.

Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

Carson Beck, Georgia Bulldogs

Devin Brown, Ohio State Buckeyes

Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Kyle McCord, Ohio State Buckeyes

Jalen Milroe, Alabama Crimson Tide

Dante Moore, UCLA Bruins

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M Aggies

