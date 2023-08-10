Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Preseason Week 1 Betting Preview by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

Looking ahead to Week 1 of the NFL preseason, the Dallas Cowboys square off against the New York Football Giants, and you can expect a sizzling NFC East matchup. This upcoming contest has the Cowboys as 3.5-point favorites on the Giants’ turf in New York. But how does this matchup shape up?

The lean here is toward the Cowboys, even with the 3.5 spread. It’s worth noting that home underdogs within the division in Week 1 have historically covered at an impressive rate, exceeding 65%. While this trend favors the Giants, other factors point toward the Cowboys.

Reflecting on last year’s games, the Giants challenged the Cowboys when Cooper Rush was the starter. However, the scenario dramatically shifted when Dak Prescott was in action, demonstrating the different dynamic he brings to the table. With Dak in their corner and the surrounding buzz, the Cowboys look robust from top to bottom. Their defense, in particular, is shaping up to potentially be the best in the league by a significant margin.

Conversely, like the Vikings, the Giants are teetering on the brink of regression. Their success last year in tight situations, pulling off wins in close games, is unsustainable. History and statistics tell us it’s tough to replicate such fortune consistently. Their impressive win against the Titans in Week 1 last year in Tennessee might have caught some off-guard, but the Giants are no longer the surprise package they once were. Their offensive tactics under Brian Daboll are now known, and teams, especially familiar foes like the Cowboys, are well-prepared.

While the optimal betting number might be history, the Cowboys have the upper hand in this matchup. The objective analysis points towards Dallas as the team to back in this duel.

