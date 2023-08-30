DeVante Parker Injury: Encouraging Update On Patriots Receiver Parker was seen in the locker room Tuesday by Dakota Randall 20 Hours Ago

Patriots fans always should hold their breath when DeVante Parker is dealing with an injury. He’s had durability issues throughout his career, after all.

Whatever kept the veteran receiver out of Wednesday’s practice in New England reportedly isn’t serious.

“League source describes Parker as ‘fine,’ ” the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported after practice.

Mark Daniels of MassLive added: “According to a source, DeVante Parker is OK.”

Parker was spotted in the Patriots locker room after Tuesday’s practice and appeared to be in good spirits. We didn’t see him sporting any sort of limp or appearing in any significant pain.

New England will practice again Thursday before taking a few days off. The Patriots will return to the field next week to prepare for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots’ over/under win total for the 2023 season currently is 7.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.