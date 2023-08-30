FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots appear to be in relatively good health with their season opener just around the corner.

Three players were missing from Wednesday’s practice in New England: tackle Riley Reiff and receivers Tyquan Thornton and DeVante Parker. It was the Patriots’ first practice following Tuesday’s roster cutdown.

The reason for Parker’s absence is unclear, but the veteran wideout reportedly is “fine.” Thornton and Reiff both are dealing with injuries suffered during the preseason and are prime candidates to be placed on injured reserve, which would force them to miss at least the first four games of the season. The earliest teams can place players on in-season IR is 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The following players were spotted at practice, indicating they have spots on the 16-man practice squad:

QB Bailey Zappe

RB/WR Ty Montgomery

RB Kevin Harris

P Corliss Waitman

WR Thyrick Pitts

OL Kody Russey

OL Andrew Stueber

S Joshuah Bledsoe

QB/WR Malik Cunningham

LB Calvin Munson

TE Matt Sokol

LB Joe Giles-Harris

TE Pharaoh Brown

Defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms wasn’t seen during the media portion of practice but reportedly also will be on the practice squad.

The Patriots will practice Thursday before taking a few days off. They’ll return to the field next week to prepare for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.