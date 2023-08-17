Do the New York Jets Have Serious Issues on the Offensive Line? by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The New York Jets are making NFL headlines this season, and not all for the right reasons. Despite being heavily featured on “Hard Knocks” and receiving an influx of bets to win the AFC East and the Super Bowl, the Jets face a significant problem: their offensive line’s inability to block.

Last week, during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, New York’s offensive line struggled mightily. And again, in a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they faced similar problems. Aaron Rodgers, the Jets’ new quarterback, commented on the issue. “I thought we played a lot better up front today. We’re still missing Dwayne, obviously, in practice today. We had Joe doing some center stuff yesterday, so it’s a work in progress,” Rodgers said. “We just need some continuity, I think at some point so guys can feel comfortable playing together. Maybe that’s the end of next week. Maybe it’s the week that we have in between the season and the last preseason game. But jobs up for grabs.”

Rodgers’ concerns are valid. A quarterback’s performance relies heavily on the protection he receives from his offensive line. Rodgers mentioned the need for continuity, which is crucial for an offensive line to function effectively. However, with jobs still up for grabs, it is clear that the Jets have not yet established a solid starting lineup.

Another concerning factor is the issue with Mekhi Becton, the Jets’ first-round draft pick three years ago. Despite his talent, Becton’s ability to play a full game is questionable. This poses a problem for the Jets, as a player of Becton’s caliber is expected to anchor the offensive line.

The O-line’s inability to block could spell disaster for the Jets, particularly in a division as competitive as the AFC East. If the line can’t protect Rodgers, the team’s shiny new acquisitions and offensive weapons will be rendered ineffective.

New York’s performance this season will heavily depend on their ability to address these offensive line issues. If they cannot find a solution, it is likely that their season could quickly go downhill. As the old adage goes, “Games are won and lost in the trenches.” The Jets would do well to heed that wisdom and prioritize fixing their offensive line issues if they hope to have a successful season.

