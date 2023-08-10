Eastbound & Downs: Analyzing the NFC East Betting Odds by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NFC East, the battle lines are drawn between powerhouse teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. However, as the betting odds suggest, predicting the division’s champion is no straightforward task.

When predicting the upcoming season, the Eagles find themselves in a favored position. They are currently placed as -115 favorites to clinch the division, marking them as the team to beat. But they are closely followed by the Cowboys with odds of +175.

The dilemma for bettors is the Cowboys often come with a heavy tax. Essentially, the Cowboys’ odds are frequently skewed. The Dallas franchise is so popular that bookmakers can set the odds, even unfavorable ones, and still witness a flurry of bets. They have little incentive to offer better odds because they know the money will keep pouring in regardless.

At the other end of the spectrum, you have the Washington Commanders. The odds for them to emerge victorious in this division are a staggering +9900. It’s a bleak forecast on paper, and it’s hard to imagine a scenario where they lead the pack.

It’s a challenging division to predict. The Commanders shouldn’t be written off so swiftly. With a commendable defense, particularly their pass defense which was among the league’s best last season, they are a force. Players like Chase Young could prove pivotal if they remain injury-free. Add a decent performance from Sam Howell, and the Commanders might surprise a few.

The New York Giants are also in the mix at +700. While this may appear enticing, there’s a possibility that these odds are marginally skewed, maybe by around five percent. However, this doesn’t seem to present an enticing bet for many.

Respectfully acknowledging the Eagles’ Super Bowl journey last season, one might question if the gap between them and their divisional competitors, like the Commanders, Giants, and Cowboys, is as expansive as the odds suggest. The teams, for the most part, seem balanced.

The Eagles managed an impressive 70 sacks last year. However, repeating such a feat consecutively is a tall order. While they had fewer injuries than other teams, will they enjoy the same fortune this season? Much needs to align for the Eagles to replicate last season’s success. They might boast the best quarterback in the division, but is the divisional race really so one-sided?

Looking closer, the gap might not be as vast as perceived. The Cowboys could indeed be the smart bet here. Analytics and metrics suggest that they are closely matched with the Eagles. Considering you can bet on the Cowboys with plus money, as opposed to the Eagles’ minus money, it’s safe to say the Cowboys offer a compelling case to be the wisest choice for divisional champions.

