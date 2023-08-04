EPL Team Outlook: Can Manchester United Grow Under ten Hag? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

After numerous years of manager cycling, disappointing signings, and longing for the glory days, Manchester United feels on the precipice of being back to old form in the world of soccer. The Red Devils are slowly putting together a quality squad and, under the watching eye of manager Erik ten Hag, could become a European powerhouse yet again.

Ahead of this season, we look at the club’s pros, cons, and key players to watch.

Manchester United Preview: Why You Should Be Bullish

The players, supporters, and ownership have rallied around manager Erik ten Hag. His vision and identity for the club are clear, and he has made some impact signings this offseason by bringing in goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Mason Mount. There have been numerous cases where players have praised ten Hag’s attention to detail, intensity, and lofty aspirations. He’s got the club going in the right direction, and a breakout feels imminent at some point.

Manchester United Preview: Why You Should Be Bearish

Although they possess many flashy players with talent, there is still a serious question at numerous positions with this team. We start with a transition between the sticks, as long-time goalkeeper David de Gea has left the club and Andre Onana has taken over. The club still lacks an answer at striker after an underwhelming spell from Cristiano Ronaldo and Wout Weghorst a season ago left a gaping hole atop the pitch. Add in the shaky backline we have seen over the past few seasons, and it’s understandable why this team still feels a step away from competing with their intracity rivals for the title.

Manchester United Prediction: Breakout Player: FW Jadon Sancho

Sancho saw some opportunity at the False Nine position throughout the preseason and looked incredibly comfortable. He has been constantly making horizontal runs, helping connect play with the midfield and wingers while doing well to hold possession. If ten Hag opts to utilize Sancho this way throughout the season, he could be in for a big year in the Premier League as a vital asset to the club’s starting XI.

Manchester United Prediction: X-Factor: FW Marcus Rashford

It’s been a roller coaster career for Marcus Rashford. After a few quiet years with the first team as a teenager, the Englishman burst onto the scene in 2018-19 with ten goals and six assists, setting himself up with the trajectory as one of England’s top young starlets. A disappointing 2021-22 season resulted in just four goals and a pair of assists across 25 matches, but he looked back to old form last season, netting 17 goals and dishing out five assists. If he can maintain that form and remain healthy, it significantly raises the club’s ceiling and aspirations for a title charge.

Manchester United Pick: 2023-24 Premier League Top 4 Odds: -120

There are just one or two too many moving parts for us to endorse them to win the title. We see United as a club near the +1500 to +2000 range rather than +1000 and aren’t confident enough in the areas of question within this squad to believe they can win this year’s title. That said, ten Hag is bringing the Sir Alex Ferguson mentality back to the club for the first time in over a decade, and it may not be long until the league is theirs for the taking. Side with a safer bet to finish in the top four in 2023-24.

