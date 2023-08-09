FedEx St. Jude Championship Dark Horse: J.T. Poston's Potential by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Regarding the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs in Memphis, golf enthusiasts are locking in on big names like Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton. But if you’re looking for a promising, slightly off-the-radar pick, J.T. Poston might be your man.

Poston, known for his sharp short game and outstanding putting skills, currently holds odds of +8000. While not a favorite, these odds might undervalue him, given his recent performances. Let’s dive into why Poston could be a valuable pick this week.

Recent Form: Poston is undeniably on a hot streak. Over his last four tournaments, he has consistently gained strokes with his ironsâ€”a feat he hadn’t achieved since January. This surge in form reflects a marked improvement in his game, and bettors might benefit from it. Short Game Strength: The linchpin of Poston’s success has always been his short game, and even during periods when his iron play wasn’t on point, his prowess on the greens kept him competitive. Notably, he’s one of the best putters on the tour. And after a brief slump, it appears he’s rediscovered his touch. Impressive Statistics: A closer look at his recent stats underscores his potential. With a T-2 finish at the 3M Open and a T-7 at the Wyndham Championship, he’s showcased his capability to challenge the top of the leaderboard. Moreover, he ranks as the 15th best in the field for putting on Bermuda grass greens. Past Course Performance: History can be a telling factor in golf, and Poston’s history in Memphis is promising. He has recorded three Top 30s on this course in the past. Given his current form, it’s safe to argue he’s arriving this week as a much-improved player compared to previous years.

While McIlroy (+850) and Hatton (+2200) are undoubtedly solid chalk, keep a keen eye on J.T. Poston. His odds of +8000 might represent one of the best values on the board, and given his recent form and history, he’s a compelling choice for those looking to diversify their betting card this week.

