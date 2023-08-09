FIBA World Cup Basketball Analysis: Who Can Hang With Team USA? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Despite lacking the big names we’ve grown accustomed to seeing, Team USA is still leagues ahead of its competition in this year’s FIBA World Cup. The odds clearly depict this dominance, with the Americans pegged as the clear favorites at -115. So the looming question on everyone’s mind, especially for those looking to place a bet, is: Who can genuinely challenge the US in this tournament?

Despite having decent odds of 19 to 1, Greece doesn’t seem to be the strongest contender, with many teams appearing to be on an even playing field.

However, a wild card in this mix is Canada. A cloud of uncertainty is hovering around Jamal Murray’s participation in the tournament, which could significantly impact Canada’s chances. But if we’re hunting for potential dark horses to potentially upend Team USA, we might want to turn our gaze towards Australia and France.

France’s national team is no stranger to giving the Stars and Stripes a run for its money. They proved their mettle four years ago in China’s World Cup, relegating the USA to a seventh-place finish. Players like Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum, and Frank Ntilikina have showcased an innate ability to adapt their games perfectly to the FIBA style of play. Their consistency and experience could pose a significant threat.

Similarly, Australia, with young NBA sensations like Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels, is another team that could shake things up. The presence of these NBA talents, coupled with their familiarity with international basketball, makes them prime candidates to test American dominance.

While Team USA remains the squad to beat, nations like France and Australia, backed by a blend of experienced and budding NBA talents, are more than capable of producing some seismic upsets in this World Cup.

