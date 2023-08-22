From Misfit Toys to Contenders: Are the Giants, Reds, Marlins, or Cubs Wild Card Worthy? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the MLB season unfolds and the wild card races heat up, two teams stand out for a myriad of reasonsâ€” the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds. Let’s dive into their prospects and why they’re the frontrunners in this wild card scramble.

Starting with the Reds: their offense is nothing short of commendable. Many believe that of the lot, the Reds pack the most potent offensive punch. Considering what could have been had the Reds sported a league-average MLB staff is intriguing. However, the pitching front does raise some eyebrows. If they had even an average pitching staff, one could argue that they’d be sitting comfortably in contention.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Miami Marlins undoubtedly possess a noticeable pitching advantage among the contenders. Even though there’s a mention of Johnny Cueto perhaps not deserving a major league spot, the presence of young talents like Eury Perez and Sandy Alcantaraâ€” who seems to be improving every time they take the moundâ€”levels the playing field.

The Giants, however, are the enigma in this mix. Often referred to as the “Island of Misfit Toys,” they have an atypical lineupâ€” featuring a surprising first baseman choice in LaMonte Wade Jr., a middle infielder with a propensity for slap-hitting. Moreover, no player on the team has hit more than 15 home runs, and a striking number of them seem to have a high strikeout rate. Yet, despite the odds, they continue to churn out wins, making them a wildcard in every sense of the term.

Contrasting these two with the Chicago Cubs: while they have some brilliant hitters, it seems they’re overwhelmingly reliant on Cody Bellinger. He’s indeed among the league leaders and is ably supported by the likes of Christopher Morell. Yet, when it comes to their pitching, doubts linger. Despite some good outings, Justin Steele and Kyle Hendricks are still considered volatile by many. The anticipated poor performance from Steele could hit any day, and the question remainsâ€”do they have the batting prowess to offset such a blow?

In the current scenario, if one had to make a prediction, the Reds and the Giants seem poised to snatch those coveted wild card spots. This might seem surprising, especially with teams like the New York Mets and San Diego Padres being sidelined from the conversation this late in the game. But such is the unpredictable beauty of baseballâ€”always ready to throw a curveball when you least expect it.

