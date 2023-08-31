Gambling Odds Motivate Hawaii Coach Timmy Chang by SportsGrid 48 Minutes Ago

Little is expected of Hawaii’s football program in 2023. Don’t tell that to second-year head coach and former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Last Saturday, Chang’s squad turned in an inspired performance, falling just short to Vanderbilt 35-28 despite entering the contest as 17.5-point road underdogs. While the Warriors were undoubtedly motivated by the devastating wildfires that ravaged the island of Maui, the disrespect from oddsmakers also served as a catalyst.

“I pay attention – I see we’re 17.5-point underdogs and only 3.5 wins this year. I hear all those things, and I like that,” said Chang.

Chang’s honesty is a refreshing change of pace from the typical coach speaking of ignoring the opinion of oddsmakers and the betting public. His determination to prove the experts wrong may be what the Warriors need to overcome the unfathomable backdrop against which this season will be played.

Hawaii’s next game comes Friday against Stanford in the Warriors’ home opener, where Chang and company are just +3.5-point dogs this time.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.