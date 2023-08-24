Gold and Blue Dreams: Notre Dame's 2023 Season Forecast by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

As college football approaches, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish gear up for a season that promises challenges and triumphs in their quest for gridiron glory.

The Fighting Irish enter the 2023 season with a win total projection of 8.5, teasing bettors with an over that offers just a tad more incentive. The odds of them making the College Football Playoffs are set at +750, an achievement the Irish have clinched twice in the CFP’s nine-year run. And for the dreamers, a bet on the Fighting Irish clinching a National Title stands at +3000.

It’s a mixed bag when considering the potential of Notre Dame this year. The excitement is palpable, especially given the direction the program is taking under Marcus Freeman. His flair for recruiting has been nothing short of sensational.

As we peer into the 2023 season, three matches dominate the discourse: home bouts against Ohio State and USC, followed by an away game at Clemson. Last season witnessed a significant victory for Notre Dame as they decimated Clemson with a convincing 35-14 win. While some might argue that DJ Uiagalelei hampered Clemson’s performance, this was still a team that could have landed a CFP spot if they hadn’t stumbled against South Carolina in the season’s final week.

Given Notre Dame’s win total projection, many anticipate losses against the three giants: Ohio State, Clemson, and USC. While winning against Clemson in their backyard two years in a row might be wishful thinking, Notre Dame defeating USC or Ohio State seems plausible. A victory against both would be monumental, but it would still demand impeccable performance in subsequent matches. Teams like Duke, Louisville, and especially Pittsburgh lurk in the shadows, waiting to play spoiler.

From the vantage point of the College Football Playoff, visualizing Notre Dame navigating this schedule with just a single loss is challenging. Interestingly, 2023 could be the year a two-loss team makes the cut. Yet, without the benefit of a conference championship, Notre Dame might find it hard to be that standout two-loss team.

This season, the Fighting Irish’s journey is dotted with hope and formidable challenges. For the faithful and the bettors, every game will be a testament to the team’s grit, strategy, and determination.

