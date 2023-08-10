Hoop Dreams & Backroom Schemes: The NBA East's Off-Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Knicks are at the center of NBA rumors for all the right reasons. The team’s strategic moves might set them up to potentially land the Philadelphia 76ers’ jewel, Joel Embiid.

Embiid’s prime years are ticking away, and with James Harden‘s recent desire to part ways with the 76ers, Embiid could be questioning his future in Philly. So, what happens when their superstar starts feeling the heat?

Embiid’s not looking for mid-tier success. He doesn’t want to be in a team that barely makes the playoffs. With the clock ticking, he’s eyeing championship rings. This is where the Knicks come in. They’ve nurtured talents like Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes while acquiring critical players like Jalen Brunson. Adding an established star like Embiid could make them an instant threat in the East. And with a treasure trove of picks and tradable contracts, they should consider giving Julius Randle back in a potential deal.

The situation gets complicated for Daryl Morey. Is it time for the 76ers to revisit the process, especially if Embiid and Harden aren’t content? Harden seems to be in a tight spot. He took less money to allow for signings like PJ Tucker but now appears to be in a standoff with Morey regarding his future contract. Both are playing a game of cat and mouse, waiting to see who blinks first.

Moreover, the future of Tobias Harris hangs in the balance, and there’s chatter around possible moves for big names like Paul George or Kawhi Leonard if they choose to opt out of their contracts with the LA Clippers.

However, the attention shouldn’t be solely on the Knicks or the 76ers. Eyes should be firmly set on Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors. The team’s roster is crowded with talent such as OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Scottie Barnes, leading to potential trade speculations involving Siakam.

Interestingly, the Atlanta Hawks are part of this conversation with a previously proposed deal involving De’Andre Hunter. Although the Raptors declined the deal, should the Hawks have even offered it? Hunter’s role as a dependable 3-and-D player is invaluable, making him a better fit for the Hawks’ roster alongside Dejounte Murray and Trae Young.

The Hawks are +3000 to win the East. It may not be the most enticing bet, but going over their win total of 41.5 sounds plausible. As for the Raptors, expect them to fall under their win total of 36.5.

In the NBA, the game is not just played on the court; it’s equally intense off it. The next season promises to be a roller coaster, and these rumors just added a few more thrilling loops.

