How to Watch and Bet Jets vs. Browns NFL Hall of Fame Game by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL preseason is set to kick off on Thursday with the Cleveland Browns taking on the New York Jets in the iconic Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio.

Both the Jets and Browns are looking to return to the postseason, and this will be the first step in a long journey toward doing so. The result might not matter in the grand scheme of things, but it’s an integral part of the process of getting the players ready for the regular season grind.

Below, we’ll outline how you can watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, along with how to bet it:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)

Where to Watch: NBC (can also stream on fuboTV)

Pick the sportsbook of your choosing and find the odds for the matchup. Preseason games are often difficult to read from a betting perspective, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an edge to be found here.

Cleveland Browns (+110) vs. New York Jets (-130) @ FanDuel Sportsbook

Seeing this matchup extremely tight on the spread and moneyline is unsurprising. The Jets are -130 moneyline favorites, along with 1.5-point favorites. The NFL’s Hall of Fame Game total is just 33.5, with the over coming in at -105, followed by the under at -115.

Although we won’t be seeing the debut of Aaron Rodgers on the field as a Jet, fans should be looking forward to seeing the adjustments that former second-overall pick Zach Wilson has made. Learning under Rodgers should be a valuable experience for the young signal-caller who’s yet to find his footing in the league. Along with Wilson, the Jets faithful will see first-round pick Will McDonald IV debut. He’s expected to bring more rushing ability off the edge and recorded 34 career sacks at Iowa State.

The Browns and Jets each finished 7-10 last season. Expectations have both teams taking a step forward in 2023, but we’ll need to see it on the football field and that starts on Thursday night.

If we’re looking at a sample size of the last five NFL Hall of Fame Games, the average combined point total has been 30. Knowing that, we’re content siding with the under 33.5 here as our best bet of the game.

