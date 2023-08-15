Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union Preview: Side, Total, & Messi Prop by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

A pivotal semifinal awaits in the northeast on Tuesday night as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami travel to Philadelphia to take on the Union for a spot in the Leagues Cup Final.

To prepare you for the night of intense action on the pitch, we provide a side, total, and prop bet you should consider wagering.

Side: Philadelphia Union 3-Way ML (+180)

There are two reasons to consider backing the Union in this spot. The first is their dominance at home this season. Across 11 matches within MLS this season, Philadelphia has eight wins and lost just once. Their home performances have looked elevated compared to away, and we imagine there will be a serious home-field advantage with Messi coming to town. Messi provides our second reason, as the market might be leaning too far toward Inter Miami based on his presence alone. With 83 percent of bets and 92 percent of the handle on Inter Miami in this one, we see value in backing the underdog on the three-way moneyline.

Total: Over 3.5 (+115)

It’s no secret Inter Miami’s attack has been bolstered since Messi’s arrival, and we’ve seen that across their past four matches, going over this total in all of them. Their defense remains a question mark, allowing the fourth-most goals across MLS. Until the backline can get things sorted, these shootout matchups feel imminent in Inter Miami’s future. Take the over at plus-money here.

Prop: Lionel Messi to Score (-130)

It’s looked far too easy for Messi in the United States. He has scored in each of his first five fixtures with the club, and we still see value, even at -130, on him to find the net this evening. While he constantly puts himself in lethal positions to attack the net, his teammates have done well to find him and get out of the way. He’s far from over the hump and looks too good to play in this league. Back the GOAT to put one past the keeper.

Same-Game Parlay Price: (+725)

You can get a great price on the same-game parlay here due to some slightly negative correlation among the wagers. Messi scoring, paired with Philadelphia winning in regulation, means you need at least two goals from the Union in 90 minutes, which brings us nearly to the finish line of our total bet. The only way we get there with the SGP is if we get a shootout, and it feels more than probable for Tuesday night’s fixture.

