Inter Miami's Lionel Messi Betting Insights vs. Philadelphia Union by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Lionel Messi continues to dazzle the soccer world, and this time, he’s making waves in the MLS with Inter Miami. The team, which is part of the rapidly expanding American soccer scene, recently signed the Argentine superstar to their roster, and the excitement has been off the charts.

Inter Miami, co-owned by soccer legend David Beckham, has made significant strides in its brief existence in the MLS. Signing Messi, considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has only added to the anticipation for the upcoming matches.

In their upcoming Leagues Cup game against the Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami is favored to advance with odds at -140. Inter’s odds to win the game are at +120 after opening at +110, while the Union remains at their opening number of +260. A draw in this match pays at +180 after opening at +225. Miami is the team seeing most of the action, with 83% of tickets and a ridiculous 92% of handle at BetMGM.

Most bet (tickets) props

Lionel Messi to score anytime goal (-130)

Inter Miami to advance (-140)

Lionel Messi to score 2 or more goals (+400)

Lionel Messi to score 1st goal (+300)

Betting markets expect Messi to be in fine form as well, with the odds for him to score at any time during the match set at -130. Considering his track record, which includes scoring in every game with Miami, many are finding these odds enticing.

For those looking for higher returns, there are more ambitious bets available. The odds for Lionel Messi to score two or more goals in the match are at +400. Given his prolific goal-scoring ability, this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem – especially since he’s scored multiple goals in three of his past four games.

Messi Mania Sweeps Miami

Messi also has a betting option to score the first goal of the match at +300 odds. Considering that Messi has scored the first goal in three of the past four matches, this bet could offer a significant return.

All eyes will be on Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in the upcoming game. As Messi continues to break records and showcase his world-class talent, the excitement for this match is reaching a fever pitch.

It’s safe to say that the addition of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami’s roster has added a new dimension to the MLS. As the league continues to grow, the presence of global superstars like Messi will only further boost its popularity and visibility.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.