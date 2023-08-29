Is Adding Stanford and Cal to the ACC a Bad Thing? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The ACC, better known as the Atlantic Coast Conference, has long been synonymous with east coast college football. However, a shake-up in the conference’s composition is generating significant buzz. Shockingly, two universities from California and one from Texas are reportedly set to join the ACC. This move is bound to have ripple effects throughout college football.

Stanford and Cal, two major California universities, are slated as the prospective members of this traditionally East Coast conference. Bringing schools of such stature on board undoubtedly elevates the ACC’s profile and augments its national appeal.

However, the transition isn’t just about adding big names and increasing television ratings. For the college athletes, this decision presents a considerable challenge. Asking these young players to frequently travel across the country, adjusting to different time zones, and managing academic commitments is a tall order. Saturdays, the pinnacle of the college football week, will now involve cross-country voyages for these West Coast additions.

The looming question: Is the ACC’s ambition for expansion a step too far? Could this decision backfire in terms of logistics, player welfare, and genuine conference camaraderie?

As the saying goes, time will tell. For now, opinions on the matter are diverse. That said, there are reasons to be skeptical about these West Coast schools joining a predominantly East Coast conference. Tradition, regional rivalries, and the essence of college football are at stake. The ACC’s cross-country endeavor is indeed a bold move; let’s hope it’s a well-calculated one.

