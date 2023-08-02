Justin Verlander Back With Houston Astros After Mets Trade by SportsGrid 57 minutes ago

The Houston Astros had an ace up their sleeves and showed their hand at the very last minute, acquiring Justin Verlander back from the New York Mets.

The surprising part is that Verlander and Max Scherzer are heading to the Lone Star State, albeit to two different teams. While Scherzer joins the Texas Rangers, Verlander returns to his old stomping ground, the Houston Astros. It’s a fascinating turn of events, pitting two of the league’s top pitchers against each other and in the same state.

The Mets, with the backing of owner Steve Cohen, had signed Verlander to a huge contract, expecting him to fill the void left by Jacob DeGrom.

Despite his age, Verlander has been pitching at a Cy Young level. Many thought he was the perfect solution for the Mets. However, it didn’t last more than half a season. Meanwhile, for the Astros, Verlander could be the missing puzzle piece. They needed a frontline starter to go along with their lineup, and Verlander brings not just his performance but also his pedigree â€“ he’s been there and done that before in Houston.

It’s certainly a home run for the Astros, even with what they had to give up. They have been treading water until this point, hoping their pitchers could regain their health. With Verlander, they’ve landed a player who’s helped lead them to multiple World Series.

As for the betting odds, the Astros have suddenly become a much stronger bet for the postseason. Currently, the Astros are at -110 to win the AL West, indicating a solid chance of taking the title.

In the end, it could be a win-win for everyone. Verlander, at 40, leaves behind the dysfunction of the Mets and returns to the familiar comforts of Houston with manager Dusty Baker and his crew. The Astros get the pitcher they needed to boost their rotation, and the Mets, while certainly at a loss, get to rebuild their strategy moving forward.

