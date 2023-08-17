Liberty vs. Aces Player Props: Back These Former MVPs by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Las Vegas Aces put their 20-game regular season home winning streak on the line tonight as they battle the New York Liberty in a likely WNBA Finals preview. This will be the third meeting between the teams this month, New York winning the previous two matchups, the latest an 82-63 victory in Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Cup. While that win did not count towards the regular season standings, the Liberty have proven they can hang with the reigning champs.

Below, you will find my top player prop options in what should be an entertaining clash, headlined by two former league MVPs.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

NY Jonquel Jones OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-113)

Jones was dominant in Tuesday’s victory, tallying 16 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks en route to earning Commissioner’s Cup MVP honors. After a slow start to the season, the 29-year-old has hit her stride, recording double-doubles in ten of her past 12 games, averaging 15.3 points and 12.4 boards over that stretch. I’m focusing on the latter category tonight, as Jones has topped her 11.5 rebounds prop in four of her past five appearances. The Freeport, Bahamas native racked up 14 boards in the last regular season meeting against Las Vegas and will need to own the glass again if New York is to secure another victory over Becky Hammond’s squad. Give me Jonquel Jones OVER 11.5 rebounds.

LV A’ja Wilson OVER 18.5 Points (-125)

Wilson has struggled mightily in the past two meetings against the Liberty, the 27-year-old scoring a combined 18 points on just 4-for-24 shooting. That’s not a typo. While some might see those numbers and immediately bet the under, I’m willing to bank on a bounce-back performance this evening. Excluding her run-ins with New York, Wilson has scored 20 plus points in 11 consecutive games, including a 40-point effort versus Washington last Friday. Simply put, it’s difficult to see the South Carolina native being held down a third straight time. After falling victim twice to New York over the past two weeks, the Aces will be out to prove they are still rightful championship favorites. Wilson should play a big part in that. Give me A’ja Wilson OVER 18.5 points.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.