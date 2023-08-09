Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – August 9 by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .370

Games Remaining: 47

Last Appearance (August 8 @ Reds): Dropping down from his usual lead-off spot in the batting order to second, Arraez was hitless across four at-bats during Tuesday’s 3-2 victory. The All-Star is just 6-for-28 over his past seven games, as his average has fallen to a season-low .370.

Next Game (August 9 @ Reds): The Marlins wrap up their three-game set with the Reds, who will start right-hander Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 5.18 ERA). Arraez is 0-for-3 against Ashcraft in his career.

Notable Props for Wednesday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-360)

Over 0.5 RBI (+170)

Over 0.5 Runs (-120)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+800)

