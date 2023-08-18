Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texas Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In what is shaping up to be an interesting preseason game, the Miami Dolphins are set to face the Houston Texans. This matchup has garnered extra attention, as it will feature a starting appearance by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans’ second overall pick.

Stroud’s debut last week against the New England Patriots was marred by a costly interception and a lackluster overall performance, raising questions about his readiness for the regular season. The Texans hope that Stroud can put together a more cohesive performance this time. As Stroud is slated to play a more extended role, we can expect the Texans’ starting receivers, running backs, tight ends, and offensive linemen to see more time on the field.

If Stroud continues to struggle, the Texans have not ruled out the possibility of turning to fellow young quarterback Davis Mills or veteran Case Keenum. While Stroud’s starting position for the regular season opener has not been officially confirmed, the Texans’ decision could depend on how Stroud performs in this crucial preseason game.

On the other side of the field, the Dolphins have had their share of struggles on offense. Last week, they managed to score just three points, raising concerns. The matchup against the Texans will be an opportunity for the Dolphins to rebound and show improvement.

As for the betting odds, the Texans are favored with a -2.5 point spread. Considering the uncertainty surrounding Stroud and the Texans’ recent offensive struggles, the line may seem surprising to some. However, with three capable quarterbacks at their disposal and home-field advantage, the Texans are still favored to win.

This game promises to be a critical test for both teams, particularly for Stroud, as he seeks to prove himself and gain much-needed confidence heading into the regular season. It will also be a valuable opportunity for both teams to address their respective offensive woes and show signs of progress before the regular season kicks off.

