Minnesota Twins Updated Pennant and World Series Odds

If the Minnesota Twins were in any other division in the American League, their playoff hopes would be dwindling. For now, they continue to lead the AL Central. It’s not as though there haven’t been positive stretches for the Twins this season; you have to factor in that they also have the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Kansas City Royals in their division. None of those three teams have even sniffed the race in the second half, leaving it down to the Cleveland Guardians and Twins.

Below, we’ll look into the Twins’ odds of winning the American League and World Series and whether or not they’re worth backing.

Let’s credit the Twins; they have the best run differential in the division by 33 runs and sit at +34 on the campaign. Their pitching staff has been the bread and butter of this group and a big reason why they lead the division by 2.5 games on August 5. Sonny Gray and Bailey Ober have done an excellent job carrying the rotation at the top. In addition, Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, and Kenta Maeda have done a fantastic job giving them innings and contributing when healthy. This type of rotation isn’t going to blow you out of the water with name recognition, but it’s got some excellent value to it and is a big reason the Twins are sizable favorites to capture the division crown.

On offense, the Twins haven’t had a lot of standout performers. Health has been an issue for the club, but one player who’s emerged as a full-time player and has been putting up numbers when he’s been able to stay on the field is Canadian Edouard Julien. This offense hasn’t seen any player put it on its back; instead, it’s been lifting the load by committee. If they can get more consistency and health down the stretch, following what they can put together will be interesting. Still, there aren’t a lot of standout pieces about this baseball team which make you bullish on their futures odds. There are better teams to back in the American League, and we’re comfortable fading their +1100 Pennant odds.

If we’re not looking hard at the Twins’ odds of winning the American League Pennant, it’s hard to consider their World Series odds seriously. We’re not discounting what Minnesota has accomplished; it’s just difficult to see them running the gauntlet in the American League and then taking down whichever club comes out of the National League.

Minnesota has a middle-of-the-road farm system and will likely need to continue attracting free agents to have a legitimately high ceiling. It’s nice to be a team that can get into the postseason yearly, but it’s hard to envision the Twins doing enough to capture the Fall Classic in 2023. Their +2700 price tag is excellent, but it’s not enticing enough to make us pull the trigger.

