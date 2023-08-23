Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Preview by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

The spotlight is back on the Minnesota Twins and the Milwaukee Brewers as they gear up for another showdown. The stakes are high: The Twins are on a mission to cement their position atop the AL Central, while the Brewers are equally determined to hold their fort in the NL Central.

The matchup sees Corbin Burnes square off against Kenta Maeda. Bettors seem to be leaning towards the Brewers, who are favored at a -142 price. Interestingly, the total is set at a conservative 7.5.

Maeda’s recent form has been noteworthy, especially since returning from the IL. He’s emerged as a more consistent pitcher than many anticipated. On the other side, Burnes’s performance over the last 30 days has been nothing short of phenomenal. Out of the 124 batters he’s faced, he’s showcased an impressive .073 ISO power number and a weighted on-base percentage of .240. But here’s the kicker: against the 66 left-handed batters he’s faced, he’s posted an astonishing zero ISO power number and a weighted on-base percentage of .159. He’s been on fire, and it’s expected that he’ll face a substantial number of left-handed batters from Minnesota in this matchup.

Both teams have had their challenges offensively. The Brewers have been struggling to get runs on the board; their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers is a testament to this, where they displayed exceptional pitching but failed to score for a staggering 38 or 39 innings. The Twins, on the other hand, haven’t been prolific scorers on the road either.

Considering the form and history of these teams, a first five under might be an exciting pick for those looking to place bets. While Burnes and Maeda are expected to keep the scores low during their stints, the bullpens’ uncertainty might make things unpredictable in the latter half of the game.

The clash between the Twins and the Brewers promises to be an intense pitching battle. With both teams desperate to consolidate their playoff ambitions and with two top-tier pitchers on the mound, this is a game baseball fans won’t want to miss.

