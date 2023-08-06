Minnesota Vikings: T.J. Hockenson Could Be the Value Play

The Points Gap: Opportunities for Tight Ends

In the ever-evolving offense of the Minnesota Vikings, the role of tight ends becomes increasingly crucial as the gap widens between running backs and wide receivers. One player who stands out in this context is T.J. Hockenson. Amidst the whirlwind chase for Jordan Addison, Hockenson has flown under the radar, despite being the second-ranked tight end last year. His value and role in the offense demand attention and could offer significant betting and DFS opportunities.

A Tight End to Bank On: T.J. Hockenson’s Value

Hockenson’s journey, from joining the team midseason in a trade to becoming a central figure in the offense, highlights his adaptability and potential. With Dalvin Cook no longer in the picture, the number of receptions and available targets that Alexander Mattison can handle will likely decrease, making room for other players to step up. This is where Hockenson shines. As the number two target in the Vikings’ offense, he is poised to play a significant role, overshadowing potential contributions from the likes of newly drafted Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborne.

Betting and DFS Perspective: A Potential Gold Mine

For bettors and DFS players, T.J. Hockenson is an asset worth considering. He offers excellent value, thanks to his potential to score touchdowns and serve as a reliable fallback when top receiver Justin Jefferson faces double coverage. His youth, coupled with his track record of rapidly adapting to new offensive strategies, lends him a considerable upside.

Conclusion: Don’t Overlook Hockenson

In conclusion, while Jordan Addison might be drawing most of the attention, T.J. Hockenson could be the real story of the season for the Minnesota Vikings. The team’s acquisition of him last year is already paying off, and his continued progress and performance could lead to exciting opportunities for bettors and DFS players alike. Don’t sleep on T.J. Hockenson â€“ he may just be the best value on the board this season.

