MLB 8/2 Rays @ Yankees Odds, Preview, and Best Bets

MLB‘s American League East is about to heat up as the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees go head-to-head, each fielding their aces. With both teams at equal footing in terms of the betting odds (-108 each), this will be a game you can’t afford to miss.

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan to the mound, hoping their ace can shake off a run of five straight no-decisions. McClanahan has not been at his best recently, struggling with back injuries and a general loss of form. Yet, he showed incredible potential at the season’s start, proving he can be a game-changer.

Across the field, the Yankees will look to their ace, Gerrit Cole, to swing the balance in their favor. Cole has also had his share of troubles, receiving scant run support in his last three starts. Despite this, Cole has managed to keep the Yankees in the game, offering them opportunities to take the win.

If the game is to hinge on a singular pitching performance, Cole appears to be in better form at present. With the Yankees needing to dodge a sweep by Tampa, this game carries significant weight for them. Cole understands the stakes and will likely bring his A-game to keep the Yankees in the competition.

A crucial element in the Yankees’ lineup, Aaron Judge, might be the difference-maker in this matchup. Having a good run, Judge could take advantage of the few mistakes McClanahan has been prone to making lately. His performance has been a bellwether for the Yankees: the team often follows suit when he shines. Therefore, if he brings his best to the plate, it could be a good day for the Yankees.

The game could swing in favor of the Yankees if Cole and Judge seize their opportunities. However, baseball is a game of surprises, and McClanahan might return to his early-season form. With a total of 7.5 runs predicted, this game is not one to miss for any pitching enthusiast.

