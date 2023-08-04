MLB 8/4 Braves @ Cubs Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Chicago Cubs fans are excited as their team prepares to take on the Atlanta Braves in what promises to be a riveting game. The forecast for the day is 83 degrees in Chicago, with a nine-mile-per-hour wind. The conditions might deter some power hitters but remember; we’re talking about two lineups that can change the course of a game in an instant.

The Braves have designated Max Fried as their weapon on the mound, while the Cubs are fielding their seasoned pro, Kyle Hendricks.

Both teams are nestled deep in the respective division races, with the Braves holding a considerable lead in the NL East and the Cubs surging up the NL Central leaderboard. It’s not just the playoff implications that make this match thrilling; the tantalizing pitching matchup and the offensive prowess of both lineups will have the fans on the edge of their seats.

Hendricks has shown some vulnerability lately, particularly against left-handed batters. This puts the Braves’ spotlight on Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Eddie Rosario, and Michael Harris II. These hitters could capitalize on this weakness and push the Braves’ score to formidable heights.

On the other hand, the recent performance of Fried leaves us with some unanswered questions. Fried is rejoining the Braves rotation after missing nearly three months due to injury. And let’s not forget, the Cubs’ offense has been red hot lately, adding to the uncertainties of the game.

So, where does this leave us? If we look at the betting odds, the total for this game stands at 8.5. Given the potency of both offenses, the over might not be a bad bet. Brace yourselves for some day baseball at its best, and prepare for a potentially high-scoring thriller, regardless of the wind at Wrigley.

