MLB 8/4 Diamondbacks @ Twins Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we look at the Major League Baseball scene, one game may not immediately attract the flashing lights but could be a vital tipping point in the playoff race. This is the matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly and Bailey Ober on the mound, respectively.

On paper, Ober and Kelly might not seem like the league’s flashiest pitchers, but both have proven their worth to their teams this season. The Twins are the betting favorites at -130, perhaps thanks to the home-field advantage at Target Field in Minneapolis. The first pitch is expected to be thrown at a comfortable 85°F, with a slight wind blowing in from center field.

Bailey Ober‘s performance this season has been commendable, but he has shown signs of struggle in the past 30 days. Despite a solid start to the season, Ober’s statistics reveal a .218 ISO power number, slightly above the norm, and a .370 weighted on-base percentage against the 94 batters he has faced.

The Diamondbacks’ first four batters, likely to face Ober’s right-hand pitching, present a mixed bag. Geraldo Perdomo lags behind a bit with a .311 weighted on-base percentage, but things perk up significantly with Ketel Marte (.391), Corbin Carroll (.334), and Christian Walker (.371). These players will likely be crucial in the Diamondbacks’ strategy to capitalize on Ober’s somewhat shaky performance of late and could be good picks for those betting on RBI props.

In the other dugout, Merrill Kelly has been a steady force for the Diamondbacks. In the past 30 days, he has faced 49 batters with an impressive 0.89 ISO and a weighted on-base percentage of .289. These numbers suggest that Kelly might keep the Twins’ bats quieter than expected.

With the total in this game hovering around 8.5, bettors may find more value in wagering on the under today. The Twins and Diamondbacks will give it their all in this pivotal game, but don’t be surprised if it ends up being a lower-scoring affair than many would assume.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.