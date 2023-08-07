MLB 8/7 Dodger @ Padres Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago

In a crucial turn of events in the MLB landscape, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are at the center of playoff implications. With the Dodgers hitting the road to challenge the Padres, they’ll look to even this four-game set.

On the mound for the Dodgers, we have Tony Gonsolin. Despite his capabilities, Gonsolin has shown a penchant for giving up runs, not to mention too many free passes. This could factor into the game dynamics, providing the Padres an opportunity to capitalize.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing for the Padres. Seth Lugo will take the mound as their starting pitcher, carrying the weight of the team’s playoff hopes. The Padres, already in a tight spot with Rich Hill and Joe Musgrove sidelined and Michael Wacha still rehabbing, have placed their faith in Lugo. The pressure is on him to deliver, and seeing how he rises to the occasion will be interesting.

The bookmakers have set the Padres as slight favorites at a -144 price. However, the total seems slightly juiced over nine at a -118. Can the Padres justify these odds, or will the Dodgers defy the expectations?

The Padres, despite their pitching concerns, have shown that they can swing the bat and score runs. With their backs against the wall and playing at home, they’ll need to bring their A-game to stand a chance of winning.

It’s hard to ignore the potential for a high-scoring encounter. Both teams can put runs on the board, and with the pressure of the playoffs looming, they’ll be keen to take every chance they get. So, expect over nine total runs in this game. Given the firepower on both sides, we could easily see more than ten runs in this match-up.

