MLB National League Playoff Picture if Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason, but who holds playoff spots?

Here’s what the National League playoff picture would look like if the postseason started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (69-37) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Milwaukee Brewers (59-51) No. 5 – Philadelphia Phillies (59-50) No. 4 – San Francisco Giants (61-49) No. 6 – Cincinnati Reds (59-52)

The National League has been compelling to watch in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The league’s best teams have established themselves in this race, while the pretenders have fallen back, with the midway point of the year having come and gone.

There’s not much to be threatened by right now at the top of the National League if you’re the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta boasts the best record in baseball at 69-37, with a 7.5 game as the top seed in the NL. It’s not as though the second-seed Los Angeles Dodgers have been bad either, which has them sitting 17 games over .500. The Dodgers have won three straight games as they kick off their NL West weekend series with the San Diego Padres tonight. LA holds a 2.5-game edge over the San Francisco Giants for the top spot in the NL West. The Giants are also streaking and making things interesting, winning three straight and seven of their last ten. With their nice stretch of play, San Fran continues to occupy the top wild-card spot in the National League.

Closing out the playoff spots in the National League are the reigning NL Pennant winners, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the up-and-coming Cincinnati Reds. The Phillies have won six of their last ten games, while the Reds have lost three in a row and six of their last ten.