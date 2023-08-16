MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves, Brewers Bet Down by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

1. Atlanta Braves +140 (Last week: +150)

As the middle of August passes, you’re starting to see the Atlanta Braves heat up again in the National League. The Braves have won seven of their last ten games and lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by 4.5 games for the NL’s top seed. The Braves’ odds of winning the Pennant have risen from +150 to +140.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +170 (Last week: +165)

It’s interesting to note that despite the Los Angeles Dodgers winning nine straight games, they’ve seen their National League Pennant odds drop slightly from +165 to +170. The Dodgers are running away with the NL West and lead it by nine games.

3. Philadelphia Phillies +1000 (Last week: +950)

Three straight losses for the Philadelphia Phillies haven’t put them in the best position, but they still own the top wild-card spot in the National League. The Phillies NL Pennant odds have taken a slight hit over the last week from +950 to +1000.

4. Milwaukee Brewers +1600 (Last week: +1700)

With six victories over their last ten games, the Milwaukee Brewers have extended their lead in the NL Central to 3.5 games over the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers National League odds have risen slightly from +1700 to +1600.

5. (Tie) Chicago Cubs +1700 (Last week: +1800)

The Chicago Cubs have lost two straight games, but they’re still very much in the NL Central and wild-card playoff discussions. That said, Chicago’s odds of winning the National League Pennant have been bet down over the last week from +1800 to +1700.

5. (Tie) San Francisco Giants +1700 (Last week: +1400)

Even though the San Francisco Giants are sitting comfortably in the National League’s second wild-card position, they’ve been struggling and have lost seven of their last ten. As a result of their struggles, the Giants’ NL odds have dropped from +1400 to +1700.

7. (Tie) Miami Marlins +3000 (Last week: +3500)

One team that’s started to play better of late and now occupies a playoff spot again in the National League is the Miami Marlins. The Marlins’ odds of winning the NL Pennant have risen from +3500 to +3000 over the last week.

7. (Tie) San Diego Padres +3000 (Last week: +1700)

Just when you think the San Diego Padres are getting back in the wild-card race, they lose seven of their last ten games and are now 5.5 games back. The Padres can only be viewed with potential for so long, and their NL odds have fallen from +1700 to +3000 over the last week.

9. Cincinnati Reds +6000 (Last week: +3700)

There’s still a lot of youth on this Cincinnati Reds team that is developing, and they’ve really struggled to put together wins, dropping seven of their last ten games. The Reds are only one game behind the final wild-card spot in the National League, but they’ve seen their Pennant odds fall from +3700 to +6000.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks +6500 (Last week: +3500)

It would be a major understatement to say it’s been a struggle in August for the Arizona Diamondbacks. They’ve lost seven of their last ten games and trail the last wild-card spot by 2.5 games. As a result, the D-Backs have seen their odds drop from +3500 to +6500 over the last week.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 140 Los Angeles Dodgers 170 Philadelphia Phillies 1000 Milwaukee Brewers 1600 Chicago Cubs 1700 San Francisco Giants 1700 Miami Marlins 3000 San Diego Padres 3000 Cincinnati Reds 6000 Arizona Diamondbacks 6500 New York Mets 50000 St. Louis Cardinals 50000 Pittsburgh Pirates 50000 Washington Nationals 50000 Colorado Rockies 50000

