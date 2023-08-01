MLB World Series Matchup Odds: Braves Are Everywhere by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The 2023 World Series could see several elite matchups, with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers leading the way with the most appearances on the list.

1. Atlanta Braves vs Tampa Bay Rays +800

The odds-on favorite matchup for the 2023 World Series is the Atlanta Braves taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. With the Rays struggles of late, this is far from a guarantee. For now, it’s listed at +800, but if the Rays continue playing as they have for the last month, it won’t last long.

2. Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers +950

With the Texas Rangers holding the second-shortest odds in the American League, it makes sense that this potential World Series matchup against the Atlanta Braves would also have the second-shortest odds at +950.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers vs . Tampa Bay Rays +1000

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their World Series drought when they knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Fall Classic. A rematch could be on the horizon if the Rays get back on track, and for now, the odds of this matchup transpiring have the third-shortest odds at +1000.

4. Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros +1100

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves collided during the 2021 World Series, which saw Atlanta come out on top in six games. These teams have consistently been great of late and boast +1100 odds to matchup in the 2023 World Series.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers +1200

It hasn’t been a nice stretch of baseball for either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Texas Rangers, but they’ve both added ahead of the MLB trade deadline. These two teams colliding in the Fall Classic have the fifth-shortest odds at +1200.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros +1500

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros matched up in the ever-controversial 2017 World Series. The cheating scandal followed the Astros and tainted their legacy, which would make for a heck of a rematch in 2023 at +1500.

7. Atlanta Braves vs Baltimore Orioles +1800

It’s interesting that although the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles hold the two best records in MLB, they sit seventh in odds on this list to matchup in the World Series at +1800.

8. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs Toronto Blue Jays +2300

A rematch of the 1992 World Series would certainly bring eyeballs north of the border. The Toronto Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993 and hold +2300 odds of colliding with the juggernaut Atlanta Braves.

8. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs Baltimore Orioles +2300

If you’re looking for two teams with vastly different payrolls, this is the matchup for you. The Baltimore Orioles are having their coming out party as a real contender, and their odds of facing off with the Dodgers in the Fall Classic sit at +2300.

10. Atlanta Braves vs Minnesota Twins +2500

It’s been a struggle of late for the Minnesota Twins, but the lackluster AL Central gives them an advantage here and a real possibility at home-field advantage to kick off the playoffs. The Braves taking on the Twins closes out the top ten at +2500.

