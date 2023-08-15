MLB World Series Matchup Odds: Braves vs. Astros On Top by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The 2023 World Series could see several elite matchups, with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers leading the way with the most appearances on the list.

1. Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros +800 (Last week: +1000)

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves collided during the 2021 World Series, which saw Atlanta come out on top in six games. These teams have consistently been great of late, and it’s a real possibility we’ll see this rematch in 2023. With the Braves and Astros sitting as the top two favorites to win the World Series, it’s hardly a surprise this potential showdown has continued rising from +1000 to +800.

2. Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers +850 (Last week: +950)

The Texas Rangers remain red-hot in the American League, while we already know what the National League-leading Braves are capable of. With both the Rangers and Braves putting together quality stretches over the last week, the odds of this matchup occurring have been bet down from +950 to +850.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros +950 (Last week: +1200)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros matched up in the ever-controversial 2017 World Series. The cheating scandal followed the Astros and tainted their legacy, making for a heck of a rematch in 2023. With both teams quietly playing good baseball, the odds of this matchup transpiring have continued to get bet down over the last week from +1200 to +950.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers +1000 (Last week: +1000)

If you’re looking for two teams trending in positive directions in the middle of August, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers are right there. Both teams are red-hot at the moment, and this potential World Series matchup has continued to boast the fourth-shortest odds at +1000.

5. Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays +1200 (Last week: +950)

There was a large chunk of the year where this potential matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves was considered the odds-on favorite. That’s no longer the case, and it’s continued to drop off from +950 to +1200.

6. Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles +1300 (Last week: +1400)

It’s interesting that although the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles hold the two best records in MLB, they continue to sit sixth in odds on this list to match up in the World Series at +1300. In positive news, though, it has slightly been bet down over the last week from +1400 to +1300.

7. Los Angeles Dodgers vs . Tampa Bay Rays +1300 (Last week: +1000)

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their World Series drought when they knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Fall Classic. A rematch could be on the horizon, but it’ll likely take more consistent play from Tampa down the stretch. With injuries playing a significant role of late for the Rays, this matchup’s odds have taken a hit, dropping from +1000 to +1300.

8. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles +1400 (Last week: +1500)

If you’re looking for two teams with vastly different payrolls, this is the matchup for you. The budget Baltimore Orioles have won seven of their last ten games, while the fat cat Dodgers have won eight in a row. As a result, this matchup has seen its odds rise from +1500 to +1400 over the last week.

9. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays +2400 (Last week: +2600)

A rematch of the 1992 World Series would certainly bring eyeballs north of the border. The Toronto Blue Jays last won the Fall Classic in 1993 to become back-to-back champs after knocking off Atlanta a year earlier. Toronto has seen its odds of taking on the Braves bet down over the last week from +2600 to +2400.

9. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins +2400 (Last week: +2600)

After a rough stretch to end July, the Minnesota Twins have continued to expand their lead atop the AL Central after winning six of their last ten games. Their odds of facing off with the Braves in the World Series have slightly risen over the previous week from +2600 to +2400.

