Most Underrated Team in Each Power Five Conference

The 2023 college football season is mere days away. Season win totals are live, and the first Associated Press poll has been released, with Week 0 games kicking off on August 26. Current rankings are merely a guiding marker for the beginning of the campaign. However, they are still important and provide an opportunity to evaluate which teams might be overvalued or undervalued as the season begins.

Who are the most underrated teams in each Power Five conference?

ACC – Clemson Tigers

The defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson Tigers are ranked ninth in the first Associated Press poll, one spot below Florida State. There are many reasons to believe Dabo Swinney‘s squad will outperform that ranking and is currently undervalued. The Tigers have won the ACC in seven of the past eight seasons and have double-digit victories in all but one campaign since 2010. Swinney recognized the offense needed changes and brought in sought-after offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to supercharge the attack. Cade Klubnik is now the unquestioned starter primed for a terrific season. He has a tremendous stable of running backs, and the offensive line should be strong. Clemson is a bit unproven as pass-catchers, but there is a lot of talent. The defense should be elite after a bit of a step-back in 2022. The Tigers are exceptional at linebacker and in the secondary. Defensive end depth could be an issue, but Clemson is a real playoff threat and should be the favorite in the ACC until proven otherwise.

Big 12 – Kansas Jayhawks

After a decade in the wilderness, the Kansas Jayhawks were in the national spotlight halfway through the 2023 season. Kansas was 5-0 and on the verge of bowl eligibility. Unfortunately, star quarterback Jalon Daniels was lost for a month with an injury, and the season took a nosedive as the schedule got more challenging. The season’s success with Daniels playing has been forgotten, and Kansas was chosen ninth in the Big 12 in the preseason conference poll, making the Jayhawks the most undervalued squad. Daniels is back, and the squad has another year under the excellent guidance of head coach Lance Leipold. The defense has to improve (surrendering 50 points per game in the season’s final four games), but Kansas did some excellent work in the transfer portal and expects to be a bit better on that side of the ball.

Big Ten – Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois only received three total votes in the first Associated Press poll, and they were picked to finish behind Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin in the Big Ten West preseason poll. The Illini lost three starters on defense plus star running back Chase Brown to the NFL, so there are reasons for concern, but this was the top-scoring defense in the country last season (less than 13 points per game), and they may have the best defensive line in the Big Ten this season. Luke Altmyer steps in at quarterback after transferring from Ole Miss, and the offense hopes to take a step forward with a more varied, balanced attack. What is the biggest reason Illinois is undervalued? Head coach Bret Bielema. He has created a tough and rock-solid program, and in 2022, they beat all three of the schools picked ahead of them. Illinois likely won’t win the Big Ten West, but they will finish higher than fourth.

SEC – LSU Tigers – 5th

Yes, LSU is ranked fifth in the country, making it difficult to be considered undervalued. This team should not be below Alabama or Ohio State, and the Tigers should be viewed as a primary threat to beat Georgia for the conference and national titles. LSU has something neither the Buckeyes or Crimson Tide have: an established star at quarterback. Jayden Daniels is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy and has a star-studded cast to throw the ball to. Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Mason Taylor should lead the offense in receptions, and the offensive line is one of the best in the SEC. The defense could be special with freak athletes on every level. Harold Perkins might be the absolute best defensive player in the country, and a handful of other All-SEC players are on that side of the ball. Other SEC candidates are undervalued, but LSU, any lower than third, makes little sense.

PAC-12 – Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are one of the most undervalued teams in the entire country. They are somehow ranked behind three other teams in the PAC-12 (USC, Washington, and Utah) but should be considered as much as anyone as a favorite to win this league and potentially make the College Football Playoff. The Ducks had Washington beat last season before a late injury to Bo Nix led to a collapse. Nix returns and is a dark-horse Heisman Trophy contender. The offensive line will be strong, there is speed and talent at wide receiver, and the duo of Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington is outstanding at running back. Dan Lanning has a defensive background, and the defense is expected to improve in the second year under his tutelage. Oregon has high-end talent and continues to recruit as well as anyone in this league. Plus, they have a veteran difference-maker at quarterback. The Ducks will outperform this ranking easily.

