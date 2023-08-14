Mounds of Money: Betting on AL and NL Cy Young Awards by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Most awards seem predictable as the end of this year’s MLB season nears. However, the battles for the prestigious Cy Young Awards are still hotly contested, with no clear frontrunners in the American League or National League.

Let’s dive into the betting implications of these tantalizing races:

The National League Cy Young race is anything but straightforward. Once a favored candidate, Spencer Strider has seen his form dip significantly in recent times. But all’s not lost for the bookmakers. The current betting odds suggest some good news. Blake Snell is a notable standout for many bettors, with odds that favor the punters. Another strong candidate emerging from the pack is Logan Webb. If Snell or Webb clinch the award, it’ll be a pleasing outcome for many bettors.

Conversely, the American League Cy Young seems a bit more defined. Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees has been gaining substantial momentum. At odds of -260, he’s leading the race, and it’s easy to see why. While he might not dazzle in every outing, his consistency is remarkable. Cole has been the embodiment of reliability this season by regularly clocking 6 or 7 innings with two runs or fewer and putting up impressive strikeout numbers. However, the Toronto Blue Jays‘ ace Kevin Gausman is not out of the race at +400.

While many MLB awards might be predictable, the Cy Young race keeps fans, analysts, and bettors on their toes. It’s a thrilling reminder of the unpredictability of baseball and the potential rewards waiting for those willing to place their bets.

